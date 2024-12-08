THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 3: The End of Judaism

It was difficult for many of the Jews who came to Christ to understand that salvation came solely from faith in Jesus and had nothing to do with keeping the law. Paul was a former Pharisee and a staunch defender of Judaism until he came to Christ and he was adamant that the First Covenant had been made null and void by the arrival of the Second Covenant.

You simply cannot earn your way to heaven! Any Jew who wants to be born again and follow Jesus must abandon the teaching that salvation comes by keeping the law. This coincides with the message of the apostles in the Book of Acts and lays the two-tier salvation plan of Christian Zionists in the dust.

The Kabbalah was a major teaching in Judaism and someone had accused Paul of adhering to this hellish doctrine of making the whole world evil in order to raise the holy serpent from the bottomless pit. Any follower of the Kabbalah has made a covenant with death and God strongly rebuked it throughout the Bible.

After refuting this slander, Paul turned the tables by stating there wasn't a single righteous Jew or Gentile in the world. Mankind is justified by faith and repentance and clothed in the righteousness of Christ at the moment of salvation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1574.pdf

RLJ-1574 -- NOVEMBER 20, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



