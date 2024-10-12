BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Take No PRISONERS: Russian Marines Surrounded 1500 Ukrainian and NATO Soldiers in KURSK
Over the past 24 hours, the situation of the Ukrainian Army has deteriorated sharply in the Kursk region. A few minutes ago, war correspondents confirmed that the fighters of the group of troops under the designation 'Sever', together with the Marines of the 155th Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, liberated the strategically important settlement of 'Lyubimovka' in the Korenevsky district of the Kursk region. It is reported that on October 10, at 5 p.m. Moscow time, offensive units of Russian troops unexpectedly attacked the positions of the Ukrainian army in Lyubimovka, as a result of which the Russian Army completely liberated this strategically important settlement.....................................................................................

