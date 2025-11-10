'One thing America doesn't need are more enemies' - int'l attorney shreds Trump’s genocide claim - Bob Amsterdam with Tucker Carlson, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'One thing America doesn't need are more enemies' - international attorney shreds Trump’s genocide claim. Tucker Carlson, recent clip.
President Donald Trump keeps railing about a so-called “Christian genocide” in Nigeria — and international attorney Bob Amsterdam, who has worked in Nigeria for 50 years, says that’s a lie.
💬 “There are 230 million Nigerians who long for a strong relationship with the United States… and we ignore them until we condemn them for a genocide that is absolutely not a genocide,” Amsterdam told Tucker Carlson.
💬 “President Tinubu’s wife is a Christian pastor. This is not targeted at Christians. There are probably an equal or more number of Muslim deaths,” Amsterdam explained.
Amsterdam said Nigeria’s violence is “tribal and regional, not a government campaign against Christians,” and blamed the bloodshed on weapons flooding in from Libya and Tuareg militias armed by France.