'One thing America doesn't need are more enemies' - int'l attorney shreds Trump’s genocide claim - Bob Amsterdam with Tucker Carlson, clip

'One thing America doesn't need are more enemies' - international attorney shreds Trump’s genocide claim. Tucker Carlson, recent clip.

President Donald Trump keeps railing about a so-called “Christian genocide” in Nigeria — and international attorney Bob Amsterdam, who has worked in Nigeria for 50 years, says that’s a lie.

💬 “There are 230 million Nigerians who long for a strong relationship with the United States… and we ignore them until we condemn them for a genocide that is absolutely not a genocide,” Amsterdam told Tucker Carlson.

💬 “President Tinubu’s wife is a Christian pastor. This is not targeted at Christians. There are probably an equal or more number of Muslim deaths,” Amsterdam explained.

Amsterdam said Nigeria’s violence is “tribal and regional, not a government campaign against Christians,” and blamed the bloodshed on weapons flooding in from Libya and Tuareg militias armed by France.



