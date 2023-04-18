Create New Account
BAD FOR HOUSTON - Lina Hidalgo confronted by Alex Rosen and called out on Infowars
26 views
Know What's Right
Published 16 hours ago |

Alex Rosen of Predator Poachers catches a corrupt judge who may be involved in election fraud in Harris County among other dirty schemes and he joins Owen Shroyer on War Room to discuss the recent activism.


Infowars interview 4-13-23

https://rumble.com/c/PredatorPoachers
https://madmaxworld.tv/channel/war-room-with-owen-shroyer

Keywords
infowarselectionfraudhoustonowenshroyerpredatorpoacherslinahidalgoalexrosen

