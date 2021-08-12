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A Disaster is coming - 12000 year Earth cycle is upon us and the signs are unavoidable - Be aware
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1311 views • August 12, 2021
The 12000 year Earth cycle is detailed at :
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw
Earth's crust reveals it's past as well as suggesting the timing of it's future re-birth. That timing is now. While political upheaval is grabbing our attention, remember, NOTHING HAPPENS IN ISOLATION! Daily update at https://suspicious0bservers.org/ by Ben Davidson.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw
Earth's crust reveals it's past as well as suggesting the timing of it's future re-birth. That timing is now. While political upheaval is grabbing our attention, remember, NOTHING HAPPENS IN ISOLATION! Daily update at https://suspicious0bservers.org/ by Ben Davidson.
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