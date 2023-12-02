EX-ILLUMINATI BANKER RONALD BERNARD - Exposes The Real Powers Behind The Scenes

🇬🇧 spoken / subtítulos 🇪🇸 / Sous-titres 🇫🇷 / 🇩🇪 Untertitel / legendas 🇵🇹 / 🇫🇮 tekstitys / Subtitles in other languages are more than welcome and can be sent to: https://bit.ly/2PyvXju. Thanks.





In this interview with Sacha Stone I share with you more about the real powers behind the scenes who run the "show" on earth. I explain their final goals and how they go about trying to achieve that.





In general I expand and provide more detail on what I have already shared in my previous revelations, such as: the BIS, how we are all slaves (of their program) that are deliberately kept in (spiritual) darkness, and much more.





I also make clear that I have WORKED and arranged everything for the so called "Illuminati" (the 8000 - 8500 at the top), but I never WAS one of them. I give you a somewhat detailed insight into my near death experience and the recorvery time after that in the hospitals.





In diesem Interview mit Sacha Stone erzähle ich mehr über die wirklichen Mächte, die hinter den Kulissen alles auf dieser Welt "am Laufen" halten. Ich erkläre ihre Endziele und wie sie das alles bewerkstelligen möchten.





Im Allgemeinen gebe ich mehr Einsichten und Details zu dem, über was ich schon in meinen vorherigen Interviews erzählt habe, zum Beispiel: die BIZ, wie wir alle Sklaven (ihres Programms) sind, die bewusst in (spiritueller) Dunkelheit gehalten werden, und vieles mehr.





Ich mache auch deutlich, dass ich für die sogenannten "Illuminaten" (die 8000 - 8500 an der Spitze) GEARBEITET und alles für sie arrangiert habe, jedoch nie einer von ihnen WAR. Desweiteren gebe ich einen relativ detaillierten Einblick in meine Nahtoderfahrung und die darauffolgende Genesungsphase in den Kliniken.





Regarding some misunderstandings created by the people:





- I'm not a whistleblower, I reveal my life experiences.

- I'm not a former banker, the bankers were my clients.

- I'm not an ex-Illuminati member, I only worked for them.

- I didn't DIE for the second time: https://bit.ly/3o2hYAR.





I was a dealer, serving the big money with asset management, forex- and deposit trading.