⚡️ Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 30th May 2022

⚡️Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles have hit 2 command and control posts of AFU battalions, 1 communications centre, as well as 34 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



💥✈️Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 3 strong points and 67 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 320 nationalists and 47 weapons and military equipment.



▫️Russian air defence means have shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Severodonetsk, Novochervonoe, Vasilevka of the Lugansk People's Republic, Panteleimonovka, Grigorovka, Krasnovka, Nevelskoe of the Donetsk People's Republic, Petrapolie, Petrovskoe, Glinskoe of Kharkov Region, Chornobaevka and Aleksandrovka of Kherson Region.



▫️In addition, 9 Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted near Malaya Kamyshevakha, Kamenka, Brazhkovka, Glinskoe in Kharkov Region and Chernobaevka in Kherson Region.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 62 command posts, including those of Operational Command South near Novy Bug, Nikolaev Region, as well as 593 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration and 55 artillery and mortar batteries at firing positions.



💥4 BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket launchers, 46 Ukrainian weapons and military equipment, as well as 1 ammunition depot near Novomikhailovka, Donetsk People's Republic, have been destroyed.



▫️In addition, more than 15 Ukrainian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles and 5 large-calibre artillery mounts have been destroyed as a result of artillery strike on a hangar on the territory of Okean shipyard in Nikolaev city.



📊In total, 183 Ukrainian aircraft and 128 helicopters, 1,064 unmanned aerial vehicles, 325 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,323 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 451 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,731 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,294 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.



Source @MoD Russia