CALABASAS TOXIC DUMPING THREATENS FAMILIES

In the wake of the Palisades fire, California officials bypassed critical safety measures, dumping thousands of tons of untested toxic debris into a municipal landfill near Calabasas homes and schools. Local mom and Protect Calabasas co-founder Natasha Downing joins Del to reveal how this reckless “cleanup” endangers children and families.
#Calabasas #ToxicDumping #PalisadesFire #ProtectCalabasas #NatashaDowning #TheHighWire #DelBigtree #EnvironmentalJustice #FamilySafety #TruthSeekers