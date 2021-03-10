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Rewriting the Genetic Code - Tal Zak(Δείτε περισσότερα: https://capnews.me)
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15595 views • March 10, 2021
Veteran investigative reporter Leo Hohmann has discovered a 2017 Ted Talk presentation by Dr. Tal Zaks, the chief medical officer at Moderna Inc., where he clearly explains in layperson’s language just what the mRNA technology does in vaccines.
Δείτε περισσότερα: https://capnews.me
Δείτε περισσότερα: https://capnews.me
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