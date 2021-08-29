© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swe Truth TV - AT THE TEMPEL MOUNT IN JERUSALEM in December 2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • August 29, 2021
Video shot before the covid madness enterd Israel...
Links to the clip:
Leen Ritmeyers hompage:
http://www.ritmeyer.com
Another video with Johannes Enarson about the Temple:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvgfwD43wyQ
The book "Apollyon Rising" by Tom Horn:
https://www.amazon.com/Apollyon-Rising-2012-Mystery-Revealed/dp/0982323565
Video about the book: https://youtu.be/LZWNYS2jr6s
Ingoåsk musicvideo "Living For Yahweh":
https://youtu.be/eOByuKVzQ48
Links to the clip:
Leen Ritmeyers hompage:
http://www.ritmeyer.com
Another video with Johannes Enarson about the Temple:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvgfwD43wyQ
The book "Apollyon Rising" by Tom Horn:
https://www.amazon.com/Apollyon-Rising-2012-Mystery-Revealed/dp/0982323565
Video about the book: https://youtu.be/LZWNYS2jr6s
Ingoåsk musicvideo "Living For Yahweh":
https://youtu.be/eOByuKVzQ48
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.