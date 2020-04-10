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10/04/2020 -- DEW Directed Energy Weapon beams into NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE as 1,100F temps flare up
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265 views • October 06, 2020
dutchsinse
Full website post with original links to the satellite, as well as videos, animated GIF's of the hot spots, and pictures attached: https://www.dutchsinse.com/10-05-2020...
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DEW = Directed Energy Weapon
Either someone at the National Weather Service is trolling the world and putting out fake information across the whole world somehow.... or we have something serious going on with our plate shifting and releasing heat.
Add in the DEW about half way through the video as I find it.... as we know those previously showed up in OTHER clusters of fires (on the west coast a few weeks ago see here): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRPKP...
DEW in space confirmed the past few weeks by the Dept. of Defense: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0RfY...
In addition to the strange beams showing up going down into the New Madrid Seismic Zone of Southern Missouri Northern Arkansas .. at the same time frame (or shortly after) a series of extreme hot spots at 900K (1,100F) began flaring off in clusters from New Madrid Missouri, up into the Wabash Valley seismic zone (Indiana Ohio Kentucky). Additionally hot spots in the 800K+ temp spectrum showing in clusters across Pennsylvania, New York, and Maine.
Washington state is also experiencing a cluster of the same kind of activity as the New Madrid!
Live view of the GOES 16 satellite here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Beam view here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Worthy to note the SAME THING is happening in Washington State today as well (Oct. 4, 2020) .. see Washington State flaring off with dozens of hot spots all at once here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Full website post with original links to the satellite, as well as videos, animated GIF's of the hot spots, and pictures attached: https://www.dutchsinse.com/10-05-2020...
_______
DEW = Directed Energy Weapon
Either someone at the National Weather Service is trolling the world and putting out fake information across the whole world somehow.... or we have something serious going on with our plate shifting and releasing heat.
Add in the DEW about half way through the video as I find it.... as we know those previously showed up in OTHER clusters of fires (on the west coast a few weeks ago see here): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRPKP...
DEW in space confirmed the past few weeks by the Dept. of Defense: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0RfY...
In addition to the strange beams showing up going down into the New Madrid Seismic Zone of Southern Missouri Northern Arkansas .. at the same time frame (or shortly after) a series of extreme hot spots at 900K (1,100F) began flaring off in clusters from New Madrid Missouri, up into the Wabash Valley seismic zone (Indiana Ohio Kentucky). Additionally hot spots in the 800K+ temp spectrum showing in clusters across Pennsylvania, New York, and Maine.
Washington state is also experiencing a cluster of the same kind of activity as the New Madrid!
Live view of the GOES 16 satellite here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Beam view here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Worthy to note the SAME THING is happening in Washington State today as well (Oct. 4, 2020) .. see Washington State flaring off with dozens of hot spots all at once here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
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