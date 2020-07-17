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Hollywood Pedophilia Exposed! They Can’t Put The Cat Back In The Bag - War Room Full Show
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30 views • July 17, 2020
Major developments happening world wide as the war with China intensifies with President Trump singing a bill dealing with the attempted Chinese Communist takeover of Hong Kong. The pedophilia of Hollywierd continues to leak out to the world. Guests today include congressional candidates Joe Collins and Daniel Mcarthy. Tom Pappert joins to discuss the firing of Brad Parscale as President Trump’s campaign manager. More lies under oath from social media companies exposed after the major Twitter hack bitcoin scam. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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