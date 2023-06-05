https://gettr.com/post/p2is0jx9988

The 0601 Ava on Matta of Fact

The New Federal State of China wanted to fight with you. Because if the United States falls, we have nowhere to turn because that's the best system you have so far on planet Earth. Let's keep fighting. Let's don't give up. Let's don't take anything for granted.

新中国联邦想和你并肩作战。因为如果美国倒下了，我们就无处可去了。因为这是在地球上迄今为止最好的系统，让我们继续战斗，让我们不要放弃，让我们不要把任何事情视为理所当然。

