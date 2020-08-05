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Over 3.5 Million Without Power*8K Evacuated-Apple Fire*Fires In France-China-Albania*Hyperinflation?
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125 views • August 05, 2020
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https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm1_track.html
https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2020-08-04-power-outages-new-york-new-jersey-pennsylvania-isaias-tornadoes
https://watchers.news/2020/08/04/hurricane-isaias-makes-historic-landfall-north-carolina-us/
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https://twitter.com/News12NJ/status/1290789790078599170
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https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/goddard/2020/nasas-aqua-satellite-shows-two-views-of-the-apple-fire
https://www.desertsun.com/story/news/environment/wildfires/2020/08/04/apple-fire-containment-forecasters-say-wind-increase/3288902001/
https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1290810419867561985
https://twitter.com/search?q=fire%20&;src=typed_query
https://twitter.com/xinfinitylove/status/1290794884631277568
https://twitter.com/FOX9/status/1290809242933293056
https://watchers.news/2020/08/04/las-vegas-sets-july-heat-records-no-probability-of-monsoon-anytime-soon-nevada-u-s/
https://twitter.com/guardianeco/status/1290810760805801986
https://watchers.news/2020/08/04/snow-engulfs-victorian-towns-as-melbourne-braces-for-coldest-four-day-spell-since-1996-australia/
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/510371-covid-19-outbreaks-in-agricultural-communities-raise
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/large-explosion-rocks-port-area-beirut-cause-unclear-n1235767
https://twitter.com/idreesali114/status/1290803075880452098
https://twitter.com/ASB_Breaking/status/1290764144648622081
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-prices-surge-midday-tuesday-to-reach-an-intraday-record-above-2013-silver-jumps-nearly-5-2020-08-04
https://discord.gg/Zycmdk
Please Subscribe to our Two channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm1_track.html
https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2020-08-04-power-outages-new-york-new-jersey-pennsylvania-isaias-tornadoes
https://watchers.news/2020/08/04/hurricane-isaias-makes-historic-landfall-north-carolina-us/
https://twitter.com/i/events/1289921925007908865
https://twitter.com/harpua226/status/1290701591641821186
https://twitter.com/fakingperfectly/status/1290809666423984128
https://twitter.com/DCNewsPhotog/status/1290808704812617734
https://twitter.com/MedlowMinus/status/1290808265262104577
https://twitter.com/breakingweather/status/1290797953842544643
https://twitter.com/News12NJ/status/1290789790078599170
https://twitter.com/NWSEastern/status/1290808499711205381
https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/goddard/2020/nasas-aqua-satellite-shows-two-views-of-the-apple-fire
https://www.desertsun.com/story/news/environment/wildfires/2020/08/04/apple-fire-containment-forecasters-say-wind-increase/3288902001/
https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1290810419867561985
https://twitter.com/search?q=fire%20&;src=typed_query
https://twitter.com/xinfinitylove/status/1290794884631277568
https://twitter.com/FOX9/status/1290809242933293056
https://watchers.news/2020/08/04/las-vegas-sets-july-heat-records-no-probability-of-monsoon-anytime-soon-nevada-u-s/
https://twitter.com/guardianeco/status/1290810760805801986
https://watchers.news/2020/08/04/snow-engulfs-victorian-towns-as-melbourne-braces-for-coldest-four-day-spell-since-1996-australia/
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/510371-covid-19-outbreaks-in-agricultural-communities-raise
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/large-explosion-rocks-port-area-beirut-cause-unclear-n1235767
https://twitter.com/idreesali114/status/1290803075880452098
https://twitter.com/ASB_Breaking/status/1290764144648622081
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-prices-surge-midday-tuesday-to-reach-an-intraday-record-above-2013-silver-jumps-nearly-5-2020-08-04
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