The undamaged British cruise missile "Storm Shadow" ended up in the hands of Russian troops on the Zaporozhye front. The Storm Shadow fired by Ukrainian soldiers missed its target, fell flat to the ground and was picked up by the volunteer detachment "BARS-11" and the command unit "Tsar's Wolves". Now the missile was evacuated to one of the Russian defense companies for further study.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

