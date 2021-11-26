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OUR BIASES ARE WHAT MAKE US HUMAN
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11 views • November 26, 2021
Got two minutes? Listen in as I give you a quick reminder about why you chose to incarnate on this planet during this time. Let this also serve as a suggestion not to let your biases block you from celebrating the differences you see in others.
Here is another video I think you might like: Can we live in harmony even in our differences: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeC_hH9wkBM&;t=3s
Don't forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Here is another video I think you might like: Can we live in harmony even in our differences: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeC_hH9wkBM&;t=3s
Don't forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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