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The Pandemic of Fear Part 4 – Another Perspective TMP
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30 views • December 01, 2021
“Another Perspective on Fear- The Entity Called Fear.” This has now evolved into today’s topic “The Pandemic of Fear Part 4.” and as promised in part 3 that in this part 4 I would hopefully be talking about some of “The psychological impact of fear” and also identify some of “The lying so-called ministers/chiefs of health.”
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