The Coming Pendulum Swing: Woke Going Broke and False Light Pushback (Part 3) | E511 Ministries
This is by far my longest and most in-depth video to date, and there’s much more of the same to come soon. The main themes of this part will be the rabbit hole and the false light’s “lifting of the veil.” We’ll be looking at the dangers of these concepts and just how widespread they are becoming within mainstream conservative Christianity.
SOURCE:
https://youtu.be/rXeV35I9i-E
