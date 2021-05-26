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Human Bases on The Moon!
TruthAndFreedom1
TruthAndFreedom1
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687 views • May 26, 2021
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https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html

"DONT CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS-NO COVID19 LAW CAN CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS LEGALLY!"
"Mandatory masks from an fake pandemic=Covid19 are just an excuse to create a reason to close all stores and physical spaces such as: Hospitals, schools, small commercial spaces, etc. imposing the next industrial era - The Internet of things.The whole plan of the false pandemic = close all physical spaces with fake videos to impose fear on the internet and on TV to keep people away from physical stores, schools, hospitals, etc. to implement the "internet of things" = Staying closed at home like cattle to do (tele work) and everything else.
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