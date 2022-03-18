© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NANOPARTICLES IN OUR FOOD..? (ONE MAN'S WEIRD SCIENCE REVIEW)
Follow
3
Share
Report
264 views • March 18, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
NANOPARTICLES IN OUR FOOD ?
(One Man's Weird Science Review)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LU3X3yFYQTGQ/ [SHARE]
================
MAGNETIC FOODS, MEDICATIONS; WATER SOURCES
[POISONING THE WORLD... BY ALL MEANS POSSIBLE!]
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/TlcunDe97TlH/ [SHARE]
================
SPIONS nanoparticles
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22934920/
Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Nanoparticle
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/superparamagnetic-iron-oxide-nanoparticle
Functionalized Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Nanoparticles (SPIONs) as Platform for the Targeted Multimodal Tumor Therapy https://www.researchgate.net/publication/331082200_Functionalized_Superparamagnetic_Iron_Oxide_Nanoparticles_SPIONs_as_Platform_for_the_Targeted_Multimodal_Tumor_Therapy/download
Biomedical Applications of Ultra-Small Magnetic Nanoparticles
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Scheme-1-Biomedical-applications-of-superparamagnetic-iron-oxide-nanoparticlesSPIONs_fig1_267542033
Remote magnetic targeting of iron oxide nanoparticles for cardiovascular diagnosis and therapeutic drug delivery: where are we now?
https://www.dovepress.com/getfile.php?fileID=31398
from Howard Clay https://rumble.com/vsh5pn-nanoparticles-in-our-food.html
Widespread Contamination Of Food Supply With Graphene Oxide To Eventually Create Zombies?
(Indian in the machine's review) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbOuFnotNSET/
================
MAGNETIC MEAT (Welcome To The NEW NORMAL?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CXyeIKOJwh0f/
(Rockefeller's 'Reset the Table) Food Tyranny & Transformation of the Food Supply
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65O6SBGrqJ4X/
(PDF) https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/RF-Reset-the-Table-FULL-PAPER_July-28_FINAL.pdf
(Eustace Mullins, 1995) 'Contamination of the Food Chain'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZCIXaWLc856O/
BUT... I'VE HAD THE VIRUS! vs. 4G / 5G / GRAPHENE
SWABS, MASKS, FOOD, WATER; INJECTS (Dr. Ricardo Delgado)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wcoVwAPEzb2m/
LOCKSTEP - ROCKEFELLER SENARIOS FOR THE FUTURE (2010) [audiodoc]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4gz7pPhzpWlj/
'GRAPHENE NANOSHEETS' FOUND IN 'RAINWATER...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tx8rdDh1g7ao/
GRAPHENE SKIES (Geoengineering Watch)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Peg2pF2u7Oop/
VAX, GRAPHENE, RADIATION & THE GREAT RE:SET [x3 report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rkAo2qqn8F1/
GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES EMF/5G STIMULATION (TESLA-PHORESIS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS) Magnetism, Nanoparticles, Graphene, Vaxxines; Depopulation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
GRAPHENE OXIDE 'Causes' SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING & Illness [RB's ESSENTIAL UPDATE]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgdQyBxBLDIo/
(UK-GOV-CORP) GRAPHENE [CONTRACTS] for WATER SUPPLY TREATMENT /// POISONING !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bvotlffxUlGq/
VAX-SCENE (GRAPHENE-OXIDE) CONTEXT, PROLIFERATION & 'DETOX' ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oY9CaLMBAeoA/
MANY 'FOODS' ARE MAGNETIC! [ARE 'THEIR MEDICINES' MAGNETIC TOO?]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p9XBJ75XIv15/
(GRAPHENE-OXIDE) 'MEDICAL SOLUTIONS' [Causing MAGNETISM in the NON-INOCULATED?]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ezc4xGFfQeIW/
'GRAPHENE NANOSHEETS' FOUND IN 'RAINWATER...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tx8rdDh1g7ao/
GRAPHENE SKIES (Geoengineering Watch)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Peg2pF2u7Oop/
Chemical Webs, Nanotechnology & the Food Supply
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zswswqcjGOTa/
How CDS Helps REDUCE GRAPHENE OXIDE MAGNETISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6IDu5tWv4m7j/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN... GEORGIA GUIDESTONES DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
NANOTECHNOLOGY [NWO --- OUT OF CONTROL!]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C1GBv4KjgsVW/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
rGO MAGNETIC FERROFLUID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWMPep0f1zUH/
GRAPHENE, CROWLEY, THE HIVE MIND & CICADA 3301
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bw4Zf3NIdaov/
=================
N.B. Some don't listen so we say again. All spammers, off topic crammers, psyop agents, trolls, shills; shill pushers and sh*t posters... will be blocked forever (maybe; depending on which one we think you are)! While critique where appropriate is both welcomed and encouraged; please be kind (if you can), be thoughtful, be constructive, or go 'master bate' somewhere else... capiche? We have just had it with the imbecile comment-section-plague pushers. To all the good folks and our fine subscribers, thank you for visiting:
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
NANOPARTICLES IN OUR FOOD ?
(One Man's Weird Science Review)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LU3X3yFYQTGQ/ [SHARE]
================
MAGNETIC FOODS, MEDICATIONS; WATER SOURCES
[POISONING THE WORLD... BY ALL MEANS POSSIBLE!]
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/TlcunDe97TlH/ [SHARE]
================
SPIONS nanoparticles
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22934920/
Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Nanoparticle
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/superparamagnetic-iron-oxide-nanoparticle
Functionalized Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Nanoparticles (SPIONs) as Platform for the Targeted Multimodal Tumor Therapy https://www.researchgate.net/publication/331082200_Functionalized_Superparamagnetic_Iron_Oxide_Nanoparticles_SPIONs_as_Platform_for_the_Targeted_Multimodal_Tumor_Therapy/download
Biomedical Applications of Ultra-Small Magnetic Nanoparticles
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Scheme-1-Biomedical-applications-of-superparamagnetic-iron-oxide-nanoparticlesSPIONs_fig1_267542033
Remote magnetic targeting of iron oxide nanoparticles for cardiovascular diagnosis and therapeutic drug delivery: where are we now?
https://www.dovepress.com/getfile.php?fileID=31398
from Howard Clay https://rumble.com/vsh5pn-nanoparticles-in-our-food.html
Widespread Contamination Of Food Supply With Graphene Oxide To Eventually Create Zombies?
(Indian in the machine's review) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbOuFnotNSET/
================
MAGNETIC MEAT (Welcome To The NEW NORMAL?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CXyeIKOJwh0f/
(Rockefeller's 'Reset the Table) Food Tyranny & Transformation of the Food Supply
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65O6SBGrqJ4X/
(PDF) https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/RF-Reset-the-Table-FULL-PAPER_July-28_FINAL.pdf
(Eustace Mullins, 1995) 'Contamination of the Food Chain'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZCIXaWLc856O/
BUT... I'VE HAD THE VIRUS! vs. 4G / 5G / GRAPHENE
SWABS, MASKS, FOOD, WATER; INJECTS (Dr. Ricardo Delgado)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wcoVwAPEzb2m/
LOCKSTEP - ROCKEFELLER SENARIOS FOR THE FUTURE (2010) [audiodoc]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4gz7pPhzpWlj/
'GRAPHENE NANOSHEETS' FOUND IN 'RAINWATER...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tx8rdDh1g7ao/
GRAPHENE SKIES (Geoengineering Watch)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Peg2pF2u7Oop/
VAX, GRAPHENE, RADIATION & THE GREAT RE:SET [x3 report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rkAo2qqn8F1/
GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES EMF/5G STIMULATION (TESLA-PHORESIS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS) Magnetism, Nanoparticles, Graphene, Vaxxines; Depopulation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
GRAPHENE OXIDE 'Causes' SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING & Illness [RB's ESSENTIAL UPDATE]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgdQyBxBLDIo/
(UK-GOV-CORP) GRAPHENE [CONTRACTS] for WATER SUPPLY TREATMENT /// POISONING !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bvotlffxUlGq/
VAX-SCENE (GRAPHENE-OXIDE) CONTEXT, PROLIFERATION & 'DETOX' ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oY9CaLMBAeoA/
MANY 'FOODS' ARE MAGNETIC! [ARE 'THEIR MEDICINES' MAGNETIC TOO?]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p9XBJ75XIv15/
(GRAPHENE-OXIDE) 'MEDICAL SOLUTIONS' [Causing MAGNETISM in the NON-INOCULATED?]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ezc4xGFfQeIW/
'GRAPHENE NANOSHEETS' FOUND IN 'RAINWATER...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tx8rdDh1g7ao/
GRAPHENE SKIES (Geoengineering Watch)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Peg2pF2u7Oop/
Chemical Webs, Nanotechnology & the Food Supply
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zswswqcjGOTa/
How CDS Helps REDUCE GRAPHENE OXIDE MAGNETISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6IDu5tWv4m7j/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN... GEORGIA GUIDESTONES DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
NANOTECHNOLOGY [NWO --- OUT OF CONTROL!]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C1GBv4KjgsVW/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
rGO MAGNETIC FERROFLUID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWMPep0f1zUH/
GRAPHENE, CROWLEY, THE HIVE MIND & CICADA 3301
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bw4Zf3NIdaov/
=================
N.B. Some don't listen so we say again. All spammers, off topic crammers, psyop agents, trolls, shills; shill pushers and sh*t posters... will be blocked forever (maybe; depending on which one we think you are)! While critique where appropriate is both welcomed and encouraged; please be kind (if you can), be thoughtful, be constructive, or go 'master bate' somewhere else... capiche? We have just had it with the imbecile comment-section-plague pushers. To all the good folks and our fine subscribers, thank you for visiting:
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.