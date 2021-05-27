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Appeal to authority & consensus: logical fallacies, anti-science staples, just blew in their faces
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110 views • May 27, 2021
I haven't seen more self-ownage since the invention of YouTube
Kimmel's trash: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0sg9G5BBVU&;lc=Ugzs3ke0Nmgw2hcl5GN4AaABAg
MIT study: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2101.07993.pdf
https://silview.media
Kimmel's trash: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0sg9G5BBVU&;lc=Ugzs3ke0Nmgw2hcl5GN4AaABAg
MIT study: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2101.07993.pdf
https://silview.media
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