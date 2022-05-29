First Polish Mandarin-Speaking Follow Fighter Tiger at the front line in Medyka in the Live Chat with Miles

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I wish the Chinese people are just like us in Poland to completely eliminate communism, to Change your own country, to give people back their democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.