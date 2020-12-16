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Trump the Chosen One?
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152 views • December 16, 2020
Could it be?
Messages from the Divine spoke to this prophet regarding the 2020 Election?
He reveals only one man could continue forward against all odds.
Could Donald J. Trump have been chosen?
No matter what faith you are this deserves a moment of your time.
The video was recorded about a month before the Election.
You decide.
Guest Speaker: Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj
Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Shekinah Center
Messages from the Divine spoke to this prophet regarding the 2020 Election?
He reveals only one man could continue forward against all odds.
Could Donald J. Trump have been chosen?
No matter what faith you are this deserves a moment of your time.
The video was recorded about a month before the Election.
You decide.
Guest Speaker: Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj
Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Shekinah Center
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