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NATO Weapons Shelled School SE Ukraine
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71 views • May 31, 2022
This is nothing new. Kiev has been using US - NATO weapons since the Ukraine Civil War began in 2014 (See our past videos from 2014). NATO has been in Ukraine since the late 90's with Operation Sea Breeze. The CIA has been in Ukraine since WWII.
"Schools in Donetsk under military attack"
*More than 100 artillery attacks registered in the city over the weekend
*NATO standard weapon used to shell the school
- TeleSUR
https://youtu.be/HWNstal03vs
"Schools in Donetsk under military attack"
*More than 100 artillery attacks registered in the city over the weekend
*NATO standard weapon used to shell the school
- TeleSUR
https://youtu.be/HWNstal03vs
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