Behind the Wings at United Airlines - Holly Meade - Freedom Alive® Ep175

Liberty Counsel sued United Airlines in three lawsuits on behalf of former long-time employees whose religious rights were violated when the company fired them. Why? Because they refused to take the COVID-19 shot. Liberty Counsel's VP of Media Holly Meade joins Mat Staver to discuss what's really happening behind the scenes at the "not-so-friendly" airlines.

