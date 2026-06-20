Zelensky caught in a lie again - Marco Rubio, on Security Guarantees

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Zelensky caught in a lie. Again.
Rubio says Zelensky's claim that security guarantees for Ukraine depend on withdrawal from Donbass is just a product of his imagination.
The SecState adds that the decision to end the war is up to Ukraine.
"But if they don't want to make certain decisions, then the war keeps going."
Follow me Irish Man In Russia and Bowes Chay on X, Chay Bowes