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FRÖDERBERG INBJUDER TILL ALLMÄN SAMMANKOMST 23 JAN
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0 view • January 14, 2022
Norrmalmstorg, Stockholm
Söndagen 23 jan 2022
Klockan 12:00
Inledningsvis inbjudna talare, därefter speakers corner.
Den allmänna sammankomsten är godkänd, beskyddas av svensk polis.
Arrangör: Lennart Fröderberg
Söndagen 23 jan 2022
Klockan 12:00
Inledningsvis inbjudna talare, därefter speakers corner.
Den allmänna sammankomsten är godkänd, beskyddas av svensk polis.
Arrangör: Lennart Fröderberg
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