Do the wicked burn in hell for eternity?

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are SDCMedia and SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES





The Vatican has been preaching an easy to prove lie about hellfire for many centuries and since all the Protestant preachers have begun "wondering after the beast" as prophesied, they too are now preaching the exact same lie.





One doctrine of devils that has had it's way in today's society is the doctrine that says there is a Hell that lasts for all of eternity and those residing do so in screams of torment. Most take a verse in Revelation chapter 14 out of context and preach a hell that is a place of eternal torment. Some also take three repeated verses from Mark to proclaim their belief in a worm filled eternal torture chamber.





Before discussing these verses, and many other verses that speak of hell, one needs to ask one question of themselves. Do they believe a God that would send His one and only Son to die a torturous and humiliating death would create a place that would be used for torture for all eternity? Does the character of God come off as a tyrant who enjoys hearing the screams of people who have decided not to worship Him? Would this sound like a way to "glorify" Him as a loving and giving Father?





Matthew 10:28 : And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.



How can the soul die especially since popular belief says the wicked live forever in the flames of hell? The Bible is clear when the Holy One in heaven proclaims that the wages of sin is death, not eternal hellfire! The body is killed and the soul is killed because of sin, which separates us from our Creator. This is about eternal death, not eternal life in hellfire.





The definition of hell is grave, destruction and death.





The fire that burned the residents of Sodom and Gomorrha to death was eternal for them as they have turned to ashes. As far as anyone in this hell fire state is concerned, the fire is for as long as they live. For as long as there is flesh to burn, the destroyer of that flesh and bone as well as the soul, will be present until they are no more.





Some preach hellfire is a way for the saved to remember the high cost of their sins throughout eternity. However, it's the scars on Christ that does this perfectly!





If Hell is for eternity, then why did Jesus only stay dead three days? Was He not to be our perfect Saviour and sacrifice for sin? If the wages of sin is death, then Christ died for us but the world says the wages of sin is eternal punishment in hell. Therefore, Christ, in their opinion, is not our perfect Saviour! Christ died on our behalf so that our sins may be washed away by His spotless blood, the pure blood of the Lamb of Elohim Who takes away the sins of the world, upon repentance before the Saviour of the human race.





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For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].