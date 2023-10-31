The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 10.26.23 + Will the Remnant Rise Up?

******************************************

The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950

NEWS UPDATE #1 - Roger Stone | The Persecution of Trump Associates? | What Is Happening With Sidney Powell (Age 68), Jenna Ellis (Age 38) & Mark Meadows (Age 64)? "All That Will Live Godly In Christ Jesus Shall Suffer Persecution." - 2 Timothy 3:12 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rx7ea-roger-stone-the-persecution-of-trump-associates-.html

UPDATE #2 - De-Dollarization | BRICS PAY HAS BEEN LAUNCHED!!! China & Brazil Have Complete First Bilateral Trade Using Local Currency | "De-Dollarization Trend Will Continue." - John Pang (RT News) + "What's Going to Happen?" - Robert Kiyosaki - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rl66v-de-dollarization-brics-pay-has-been-launched.html

UPDATE #3 - General Flynn | Is the U.S. On the Verge of Entering World War 3? | 11 Urgent Updates Israel, Hamas, Gaza, Iran, Hezbollah, BRICS, De-Dollarization & the Possibility of World War 3 | Did General George Washington’s Prophecy World Water 3? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rgbmg-general-flynn-is-the-u.s.-on-the-verge-of-entering-world-war-3-.html?mref=5gmrp&mrefc=10

UPDATE #4 - Dr. Stella Immanuel | Is It About to Go Down!?! I've Got a Bad Feeling About This?! Is World War III Upon Us? Is the Collapse of the Dollar Imminent? + Bo Polny + Why Are the BRICS Nations Introducing a Gold-Backed Central Bank Digital Currency? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rh5ys-dr.-stella-immanuel-is-world-war-iii-about-to-go-down-ive-got-a-bad-feeling.html

UPDATE #5 - Hamas | The Son of the Hamas Founder | "They Want to Annihilate the Jewish People Because They Are Jewish People. They Want to Establish An Islamic State On the Rubble of Israel." - Mosab Hassan Yousef (The Son of the Hamas Founder) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rdzvv-hamas-the-son-of-the-hamas-founder-.html

UPDATE #6 - Iran and Hezbollah | Tucker Carlson Interviews Colonel Douglas Macgregor "We Are Not In Strong Position, We Are Probably At Our Weakest Point In Recent History...We Have No Real Army Anymore." - Colonel Douglas Macgregor (October 24th 2023) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rd7t1-iran-and-hezbollah-tucker-carlson-interviews-colonel.html

UPDATE #7 - Hamas | "In Chapter 6 of Genesis We Find, During Noah's Days, The Earth Also Was Corrupt Before God & the Earth Was Filled With Violence (Hamas)...The Very First Instance of the Word Hamas Was Directly Related to Noah." - Pastor Steve Cioccolanti - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rdq1j-hamas-in-chapter-6-of-genesis-we-find-during-noahs-days.html

UPDATE #8 - De-Dollarization | China & Brazil Have Completed Their First Bilateral Trade Using Local Currency | "De-Dollarization Trend Will Continue, Dollar Dominance Is Going to Decline" - John Pang (RT News) + "What's Going to Happen?" - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3r19rs-de-dollarization-china-and-brazil-have-completed-their-first.html

UPDATE #9 - With Putin by His Side, Xi Outlines His Vision of a New World Order - https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/18/world/asia/putin-xi-china-russia.html

UPDATE #10 - Putin Has Ordered 2 Permanent Patrols of MiG31 Fighters Armed with Hypersonic Missiles to Fly Over the Black Sea - https://x.com/Ank_kumar/status/1714729856720674873?s=20

UPDATE #11 - Universal Basic Income | "It Is My Privilege, Honor & Responsibility to Be the Sponsor of S-233. The Bill Would Introduce a Framework to Develop a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income." - Ottawa Senator Kim Pate (Oct 17th 2023) + Musk, Harari & Werner - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3r6los-universal-basic-income-.html

UPDATE #12 - Doctrines of Devils | (EXTENDED Edition) Andy Stanley 101 | Did Bible Predict This Would Happen? | 1st Tim 4: "Now the Spirit Speaketh Expressly, In the Latter Times Some Shall Depart from the Faith, Giving Heed to Seducing Spirits & Doctrines of Devils." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3r0awd-doctrines-of-devils-extended-edition.html