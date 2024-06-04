© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah Blows Up Merkava 4 Tank in Beersheba Farms
Scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance targeting a "Merkava 4" tank in the vicinity of the Zibdin site of the Israeli enemy army in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms. 2024/05/26
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
