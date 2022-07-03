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Alien Protocols Speaks on the Alien Agenda for Our Future - Part 1 of 2
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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188 views • July 03, 2022

Part 1 of 2. "Buddy, with Alien Protocols, will Talk on the Alien Agenda for Humanity's Future" was the title of this Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup on May 28, 2022.


His name is Buddy, or AP for Alien Protocols. He leads a UFO project & YouTube channel called “Alien Protocols” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDJzrVuEWFI . Buddy is a remote viewer who was recently on Linda Mouton Howe's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnIlJ-P7oRc for the video, “April 6, 2022 - Is There A 5-Mile-Long Craft Orbiting Between Planets "e" and "f" ?”

Brian did his first video with Buddy in 2018. Buddy will give a talk on his view on the alien agenda for humanity's future as well as describe his work in the UFO community.

They are making an attempt to gather data and live stream a UFO event... with numerous types of cameras. They have top scientists on their team…... The most complete equipment list of any data acquisition project... PLUS uniquely they are bringing the power of consciousness (from 100's of CE5-ers & meditators from around the world concentrating on our location, creating a global antenna)....to request visitation.

They believe this is the first time so many protocol users have been brought to request visitation at one location.

It will all be live streamed & all the information is 100% transparent for the people. They are not funded by any group or corporation because they want to maintain as much integrity to the project and ultimately the data as possible. This is a grassroots peoples disclosure.

AP has a farm in the Hudson Valley of New York state where they have been running experiments and having "very interesting" experiences.

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