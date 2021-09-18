BREAKING EXCLUSIVE! Feds NCIC "Terrorist List" EXPOSED!

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She was present at the Jan 6 rally, and NEVER ENTERED THE BUILDING. She has NEVER been charged with a crime.
She was told by a Security Forces officer that she's on a "terrorist watch list", entered by the FEDS into NCIC, and she is now PROHIBITED from entering a military base!
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV