A Message From Gaza
The Kokoda Kid
Published Thursday



Ask Netanyahu, Sleepy Joe, Antony Blinkin, Karine Jean-Pierre, along with a host of other war hawks, and they'll tell you that the young Palestinian girl in this video should be eliminated to keep Israel safe. Why not listen to what she has to say?

Keywords
israelmiddle eastegyptwarpalestiniansgazahamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflict

