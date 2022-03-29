Young NFSC Member Feather Works at Frontline of Rescue Effort

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
At the site of NFSC Ukraine Rescue, there is this young lady greeting the passing refugees and distributing some candies to small children. Her name is Feather, she is only 19 years old and is the youngest member at the front line of NFSC’s relief effort.