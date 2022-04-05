URGENT WARNING !! GLOBAL DEPOPULATION GENOCIDE PROOFS VACCINES ARE KILLING MILLIONS OF PEOPLE

URGENT WARNING !! GLOBAL DEPOPULATION GENOCIDE PROOFS VACCINES ARE KILLING MILLIONS OF PEOPLEWhat do the results, after about three months of Corona vaccinations actually look like? This documentary shows what has happened in German nursing homes after Corona vaccinations. Official figures from the Paul Ehrlich Institute and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are highly alarming. Since the mass media are keeping quiet about these figures or playing them down, this "Urgent Wake-up Call" is an appeal to all people to bring the shocking facts of this documentary into public awareness!Taking stock of the effect of three months Corona vaccination practice. 16 of 70 residents died after vaccination! One in 4 residents died after vaccination! Leverkusen: 18 dead after vaccination! Further shocking reports In comparison to the years before, vaccine related deaths have increased 100-fold since the Covid Vaccinations 49-year-old teacher dies a few days after Covid vaccination Great Britain: 244 British people died shortly after vaccinations – This is why this irresponsible experiment on the entire human race must be stopped immediately! Contribute so that this urgent wake-up call reaches everyone! Headlines like “When will the vaccination turbo start?”, “Vaccination quota is on the rise“, or “Physicians should start vaccinating without delay“ have been dominating the front pages of the leading media. If it were up to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, all people worldwide should be vaccinated against Corona as fast as possible. She literally said: “The pandemic will only be defeated when all people worldwide are vaccinated.” For this reason, new vaccines have been developed in a record time of less than 12 months. Before, vaccine manufacturers had failed miserably for more than 20 years with mRNA-vaccines in animal experiments. The inevitable question arises: Are human beings now being experimented on, like animals? Considering the EMA, the European Medicines Agency, has only conditionally approved these vaccines for humans via a shortened approval procedure. Whereas alternative media platforms reported critically on the new Covid vaccinations, looking for vaccine-critical articles in the mainstream media was like looking for a needle in a haystack. Vaccinations were presented as inevitable and warning voices were and are still being ignored, defamed or even censored. Among many other high-level experts, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi got a chance to speak to the “alternative media”. Bhakdi is a retired professor for medical microbiology and immunology, and former chairholder at the institute for medical microbiology and hygiene of Johannes-Gutenberg university in Mainz. Together with 12 other prominent scientists and doctors, he already warned months ago that Covid vaccinations could cause blood clots. This warning has now been verifiably confirmed in actual vaccination practice, by deaths after Covid vaccinations! That is why, in this program, we take stock of the effect of three months Corona vaccination practice. This “practice test” is based on numbers and facts published by newspapers. We will name the sources in the closing credits and you can find additional sources in the text document of the broadcast on our website www.kla.tv. [Hinweis an Sprecher: K-L-A sprechen ( die einzelnen Buchstaben bitte sprechen! – nicht wie im deutschen „Kla“]mirrored from: