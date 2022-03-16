For a fortnight they had sat in the damp basement of a blood transfusion station while her Apartment & the upper floor of the building was shelled by Azov Battalion fighters. - Destroyed - 031622

This was done by AZOV, the Nazi Ukraine group.

Translated words, that were found with this video, as follows:

That's what Lyudmila said, who was evacuated to Russia with her mother and son from the devastated city.



For a fortnight they had sat in the damp basement of a blood transfusion station while the upper floor of the building was shelled by Azov Battalion fighters..



As a result of the shelling, Lyudmila's apartment was completely destroyed and turned into a pile of bricks. In addition, their second house was also burned down.





"The wave has been destroyed. It's sad and sad to the point of tears."



So said Lyudmila, who, with her mother and son, was evacuated from the ruined city to Russia.



For two weeks they were sitting in the damp basement of the blood transfusion station, and at that time, militants of the Azov national battalion were firing from the building upstairs.



As a result of shelling, Lyudmila's apartment was completely destroyed - it turned into a pile of bricks. In addition, her second house burned down.