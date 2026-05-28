IF THEY HAVENT TOLD YOU WHAT IS THE BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE-BIOECONOMY-6G-TOKENIZATION OF YOUR BODY THEN THEY ARE ONLY PROPAGATING FEAR FRAUD & DISTRACTIONS!

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1978466822660792518?s=20





Blood goes wirelessPractical scaling of molecular networks 2023.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Blood+goes+wireless%0APractical+scaling+of+molecular+networks.&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08df21c4c6cc5d8506d0abf916566cd388d5

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2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html

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6G IS YOUR BODY WITH BILLION$ IN MARKETSHARE, STANDARDIZATION & POLICIES ALREADY DEPLOYED! WHAT AREN'T YOU UNDERSTANDING?

https://rumble.com/v6zcfxa-422164126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v





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VIDEO CLIPS: https://t.me/Nonvaxer420RUMBLE/128233?single

























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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2039088409159913741?s=20





IF YOU IGNORE THIS YOU ARE FOOLISH! CHECK THE DESCRIPTION! https://rumble.com/v77vz68-if-you-ignore-this-you-are-foolish-check-the-description.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a













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The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) utilizes the existing cyber communication backbone of the Internet of Things (IoT) to transmit data from nano-machines inside the human body to external servers. https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+using+the+backbone+internet&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08eaf29d63e60a0e6f43b9ba455078d4f1dc









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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2046766696245895465?s=20





15 December 2025 Bio-hybrid 6G networks with synthetic biology-enabled base stations for energy-autonomous telecommunications https://search.brave.com/search?q=Bio-hybrid+6G+networks+with+synthetic+biology-enabled+base+stations+for+energy-autonomous+telecommunications&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08ff1c71031c09dfbcb64cb6a3c80c3b04fc

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Do you wanna know what 6G Internet & NextGen Healthcare Is All About?!





Follow this quote tweet thread all the way down!





Then share it with your friends and family!





They Censor Me Everywhere So They REALLY REALLY Don't Want You To Know What They Are Doing Off The Mainstream, In The Background In Buiness, Industry And All Academic Institutions Globally!

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1921268069583794298?s=20





















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"However, it's important to note that the term "viruses" in this context refers to programmable nanodevices rather than biological pathogens. The research aims to enhance healthcare through biodigital convergence and eHealth 6G technologies." ~ Ian F Akildiz Editor And Cheif (JFET) - ITU

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1907835837217181885?s=20

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https://t.me/Nonvaxer420RUMBLE/133750





Winning the 6G Race

Presidential Memoranda

December 19, 2025 https://rumble.com/v76np6u-winning-the-6g-race-presidential-memoranda-december-19-2025.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





"This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies"

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/national-security-presidential-memorandum-nspm-8-0bda/





6G: #1. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

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6G: #2. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY

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6G: #3. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IKia3kKeEW0&pp=ygULI2l0dWpvdXJuYWw%3D

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6G: #4. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=U4VYd9BOnS4

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6G: #5. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=q2THSXjpS40&t=55s&pp=2AE3kAIB

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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2050808047727952208?s=20