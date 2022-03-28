03/28/2022 China Insight

March 26, Pudong, Shanghai. The field hospital of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center was opened, and a large number of residents were sent to the facility for a “concentration camp-style” management.On March 27, the video showed the internal environment of the field hospital in the Shanghai World Expo Park.From March 25 to 27, the cumulative number of asymptomatic COVID-19 (CCP virus) infections in Shanghai was 8,312 cases. On the 28th,the urban areas of Shanghai under the lockdown continued to expand, causing residents to panic and go on an overnight panic-buying for life necessities.On March 26, medical personnels and patients in the field hospital in Changchun City, Jilin Province were organized to sing “My Motherland and Me”. In the Communist China, no matter how serious a natural or man-made disaster was, it was always used by the CCP government for ideological propaganda.March 25, Shenyang, Liaoning. It’s suspected that a resident resisted the pandemic prevention rules with a knife out of dissatisfaction with the CCP government’s lockdown policy.On March 27, during the pandemic period, residents were required to present various passes such as health codes and itinerary codes when entering and leaving the community, and the power of community security was infinitely enlarged. The chaotic management led to frequent clashes between security guards and residents.March 25, Hangzhou, Zhejiang. Enterprise in Communist China’s Zhejiang province imported Pfizer’s oral medicine for Covid-19 (CCP virus). The pandemic is only entering its third year, but the enterprise claimed to have been researching oral anti-coronavirus drugs for four years.The video from March 26 shows that oil theft from lorries in China is common. Lorry drivers even have to sleep next to the gas tank for fear of oil being stolen.The CCP government enforces repressive and violent rule in Xinjiang, and local residents must buy kitchen knives under their real names. The purpose is to prevent the people from having “weapons” to subvert the government.