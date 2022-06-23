Fauci Is Seen As the Nazi Doctor and the Greatest Mass Killer in History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/paqc42f5
06/22/2022 Lara Logan: Fauci is seen more as Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor, than science. Many intelligence people and bioweapons specialists, nurses and healthcare professionals have told me that Fauci will be known as the greatest mass killer in history, once we get the whole truth