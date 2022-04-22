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SWIFT shift BRICS members to introduce their own financial system
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67 views • April 22, 2022
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The BRICS group of emerging economies are to introduce their own banking transfer system as an alternative to SWIFT, as well as to use their national currencies for import-export operations, with Russia’s finance minister saying the new system will help countries shift away from dollar dominance.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11sj83-swift-shift-brics-members-to-introduce-their-own-financial-system.html
The BRICS group of emerging economies are to introduce their own banking transfer system as an alternative to SWIFT, as well as to use their national currencies for import-export operations, with Russia’s finance minister saying the new system will help countries shift away from dollar dominance.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11sj83-swift-shift-brics-members-to-introduce-their-own-financial-system.html
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