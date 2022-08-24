CORBETT PIRATE STREAMS - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
LINKS TO LIVESTREAMS: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-corbettpirate/
Last year, Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond appeared on #SolutionsWatch to introduce you to the concept of YouTube Pirate Streams. This year, Ryan is back to talk about how the concept has developed and expanded . . . and to introduce some upcoming #CorbettPirateStreams where James and Ryan will be doing a watch along and Q&A on False Flags: A Secret History of Al Qaeda. Be there or be square!