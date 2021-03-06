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Life of a Soviet Citizen documentary - PART 3 - PRIMARY SCHOOL
The Anti Red
The Anti Red
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12 views • March 06, 2021
Documentary about the life of a soviet citizen in USSR, part 3 - PRIMARY SCHOOL
Let's talk about soviet school, books, cartoons, playgrounds and the first stage of the Communist Youth Organisations - the Little Octobrists.

You can find me on
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In this part I discuss:
0:00 - Intro
0:40 - Preparing for school (uniform and stationary)
6:09 - The School Lineup ceremony + real video from the 80ies
9:44 - School books and Bukvar (Букварь)
11:26 - Soviet creepy designs (playgrounds, cartoons, movies, books)
17:00 - Primary school curriculum
17:59 - Primary school hardships
20:05 - The Little Octobrists
21:06 - Young Pioneers vs Boy Scouts
21:33 - Little Octobrists values
24:20 - Little Octobrists induction ceremony and duties

This is a life story of a simple Soviet Citizen, from birth to death.
I myself was born in USSR in 1976. In this documentary I talk about the life in USSR in 1970 - 1995. By then socialism was deeply rooted in everything that surrounded us. We knew no other reality than what the socialist propaganda told us.
Keywords
cartoonschoolcommunismsovietsocialismdeficitdocumentarymagazinesbooksussruniformplaygroundslittle octobristsoctobrist
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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