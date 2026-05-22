Vostok Group's servicemen advance in Zaporozhye region, having pushed enemy out of important defensive stronghold



In the course of active and decisive actions of the 155th Regiment (55th Marine Division) and the 394th Motorised Rifle Regiment (5th Combined Arms Army, Russian troops liberated the settlement of Verkhnaya Tersa in Zaporozhye region.



🚩 The Group gained control over an area of 12.5 square kilometres. The settlement is an important logistical and defensive hub of the Ukrainian formations in this area of the front line.



💥 In the battles for Verkhnaya Tersa, the enemy has lost:



▫️ 6 armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 17 pickup trucks,

▫️ 15 quadricycles,

▫️ over 30 ground-based robotic systems,

▫️ more than 60 R-18 heavy hexacopters,

▫️ over two companies of manpower of the AFU Separate Assault Battalion.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of May 22, 2026



▪️ Overnight, several UAVs flying toward Moscow were reported shot down. Restrictions were introduced at Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports. Up to 10 UAVs were destroyed in Tula Oblast. In Kaluga Oblast, 6 UAVs were destroyed in the evening, including on the outskirts of Kaluga. Glazing at an educational facility and an apartment building in Kaluga was damaged. A drone attack on approach to Yaroslavl was repelled.



▪️ In Bryansk Oblast, three employees of an enterprise were killed in Unecha. In the settlement of Belaya Beryozka, Trubchevsky district, a civilian was wounded.



▪️ In the Sumy direction, our assault units of the Army Group "North" advanced on twenty sectors up to 450 meters. Clearing of basements of former residential buildings continues in Zapsellya and Kondratovka, small-arms battles are ongoing in Ivolzhanske and surrounding areas.



▪️ In Belgorod Oblast, in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a man was wounded by the detonation of an FPV drone. In Shebekino, a drone struck a moving car; two people were wounded. A car driver was wounded near the Khutor Krasivo area, Borisovsky district. The enemy is systematically destroying civilian heavy trucks within range.



▪️ In the Kharkov direction, assault units of the 82nd Motor Rifle Regiment, 69th Motor Rifle Division, 6th Army of the Army Group "North" broke enemy resistance, drove out the last groups of the 120th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the village of Shesterovka, and liberated the settlement. Small-arms battles are ongoing in the village of Ohrimovka, as well as in the forest areas of Volchansk district.h



▪️ In the Slaviansk direction, our forces are fighting south of Ray-Aleksandrovka. The combat area is being isolated: temporary enemy crossings near Raygorodok are being destroyed.



▪️ In the Dobropollya direction, heavy fighting continues. The Russian Armed Forces are advancing toward Shevchenko in the tree lines west of Rodynske and north of Novoaleksandrovka. Fighting is ongoing for Vasylevka and Myrne.



▪️ In Konstantinovka, fighting continues. Despite the self-confidence and determination of our fighters, individual reports of success by various Russian Armed Forces units do not yet indicate a significant change in the situation. Enemy fortifications are under heavy fire from all available means of destruction.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, Prymorske and Stepnogorsk, as well as again Malaya Tokmachka, are increasingly coming into the focus of military analysts. Despite annoying losses of previously held areas, the situation has not changed significantly overall. This is especially evident in the power outages affecting the region and neighboring oblast due to Ukrainian strikes. The territory of Zaporozhye Oblast, including its operational depth and logistics, remains under constant attack.



▪️ In Kherson Oblast, two civilians were wounded and one was killed by Ukrainian strikes. Shelling and attacks cover nearly the entire depth of the region.



This Report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors