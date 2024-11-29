The joint siege of the Syrian Arab Army along with the Russian Armed Forces against various units of the rebel forces against the Syrian government has began following their attacks on the Syrian Army. On November 27, the rebels in Idlib launched their major attack around the western areas of Aleppo Province in Northeastern Syria, the timing of the attack just hours after Netanyahu's warning to Assad about "playing with fire", for supporting the Palestinian and Lebanese struggles, indicating a broader geopolitical strategy coinciding with the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. As in the footage, the rebel forces attacked the Syrian Army with heavy weapons and MANPADS. Furthermore, additional reinforcements of special forces from the Syrian Arab Army arrived at the gates of Aleppo to stop them!

The video reportedly shows the Syrian Army's MLRS now shots fire, hitting allied militias positions from the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), who are advancing in Aleppo. This is to stop the extremist rebels who violated the de-escalation agreement, started operations that endanger civilians and have reportedly captured the village of Zerbeh from the Assad Army in the area. Western media use the term 'Syrian Opposition' in the context of the conflict in Syria, and this attack as "the occupation by the Assad militias", who defeated the threat of the rebels for now along with Russian forces with heavy artillery fire. In addition, it was reported that the Syrian Arab Army was involved in fierce clashes with al-Nusra rebel units while the joint Russian-Syrian Air Force also took action in the town of Atarib. Aviation prepared for bombing strikes, which hit rebel positions as they advanced west of Aleppo city.

According to Syrian sources today on November 28, more than 200 al-Nusra rebels have been neutralized since the offensive began. Regardless of whether Aleppo falls or not, the city has fallen before to President Assad and the possibility of returning Idlib to Syrian government control is currently being discussed.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





