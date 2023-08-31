X22 REPORT Ep. 3152a - Biden Economic Plan Will Be Replaced With Trump’s Economic Boom Plan

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3152a - August 30, 2023
Biden Economic Plan Will Be Replaced With Trump’s Economic Boom Plan
Switzerland is now cracking down on money laundering, they will look into who owns the accounts. People cannot afford homeownership, it is breaking down and getting worse as the rates move up. The economic stats are manipulated and they have been for a long time to keep the illusion alive. Trump is going to replace Biden's failed economic plan with a boom plan.
