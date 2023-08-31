Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3152a - Biden Economic Plan Will Be Replaced With Trump’s Economic Boom Plan
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3152a - August 30, 2023

Biden Economic Plan Will Be Replaced With Trump’s Economic Boom Plan


Switzerland is now cracking down on money laundering, they will look into who owns the accounts. People cannot afford homeownership, it is breaking down and getting worse as the rates move up. The economic stats are manipulated and they have been for a long time to keep the illusion alive. Trump is going to replace Biden's failed economic plan with a boom plan.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agenda

