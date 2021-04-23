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De waarheid
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11 views • April 23, 2021
Vraag: wat is hier de bedoeling? Kreeg deze foto's van een hoestende man in een lange regenjas in een parkeergarage. Iemand een idee waar ik naar kijk?
Ik heb een vermoeden, maar zou 't? Foto's spreken vaak duidelijke taal. DISCLAIMER aan FB: Ik probeer enkel te achterhalen of dit een deepfake is. Natuurlijk. ;)
Ik heb een vermoeden, maar zou 't? Foto's spreken vaak duidelijke taal. DISCLAIMER aan FB: Ik probeer enkel te achterhalen of dit een deepfake is. Natuurlijk. ;)
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