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La vérité sur les vaccins _ Dr Alain Scohy [PROFESSIONAL]
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11 views • January 03, 2022
La vérité sur les vaccins _ Dr Alain Scohy [PROFESSIONAL] , Tags : truth about vaccines,verite danger vaccination, dr docteur alain scohy, -
La vérité sur les vaccins _ Dr Alain Scohy [PROFESSIONAL] Lanceur d'alerte -
La vérité sur les vaccins _ Dr Alain Scohy
- (Source)(=)(reference)
https://rutube.ru/video/158c2a3e186ec29fecf429aea083d13f - -
https://sites.google.com/view/coronavirus-koronavirus/homepage - -
https://sites.google.com/view/french-francophones-fr/homepage - -
https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war/homepage - -
https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/homepage - -
https://sites.google.com/view/x-pages/homepage - -
https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files - -
-- ALSO -- INTERESTING (next Link) https://www.brighteon.com/e5dad5b9-4dc8-46a2-8aad-1eadf43426c9 - Dr. Zev Zelenko tells Mike Adams covid vaccines are a depopulation weapon against humanity.-
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- Q - LE PLAN POUR SAUVER LE MONDE - 32min 23sec - https://odysee.com/@greatawakeningfr:3/le-plan-q:a -
- LE PLAN POUR SAUVER LE MONDE - https://www.roxytube.com/embed/GRxRIdRyNPaP2yx - (sous titre en francais).
La vérité sur les vaccins _ Dr Alain Scohy [PROFESSIONAL] Lanceur d'alerte -
La vérité sur les vaccins _ Dr Alain Scohy
- (Source)(=)(reference)
https://rutube.ru/video/158c2a3e186ec29fecf429aea083d13f - -
https://sites.google.com/view/coronavirus-koronavirus/homepage - -
https://sites.google.com/view/french-francophones-fr/homepage - -
https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war/homepage - -
https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/homepage - -
https://sites.google.com/view/x-pages/homepage - -
https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files - -
-- ALSO -- INTERESTING (next Link) https://www.brighteon.com/e5dad5b9-4dc8-46a2-8aad-1eadf43426c9 - Dr. Zev Zelenko tells Mike Adams covid vaccines are a depopulation weapon against humanity.-
-
- Q - LE PLAN POUR SAUVER LE MONDE - 32min 23sec - https://odysee.com/@greatawakeningfr:3/le-plan-q:a -
- LE PLAN POUR SAUVER LE MONDE - https://www.roxytube.com/embed/GRxRIdRyNPaP2yx - (sous titre en francais).
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