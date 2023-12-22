Katie Halper: The Video That Got Me Fired Israel IS An Apartheid State (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-
https://youtu.be/3a7d4Qa8M6I?si=ejO_mwuAFq4qFZy_
30 Sept 2022
Here's the video that got be censored, fired, and canceled by Next Star media, which owns The Hill and Rising, a show I've been a weekly contributor to for three years.
Thanks to Breakthrough News for making this video with me and actually being an independent and uncensored media outlet. @BreakThroughNews
