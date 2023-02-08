2/6.Syria.Turkey.Earthquake.Hand of God.Blood.North.Israel.NewYearTree of Trees.Queen-32/23-Charles

I think the connections between these in many ways point to Charles and the British Empire. Remember, the United Kingdom used to OWN Israel and plays a huge role in these end times, perhaps connecting to antichrist. But! I pray above all things this leads you to seek the truth of Jesus Christ and why his blood is so very important!. Open a Bible and ask for the truth. God bless and keep you all!





There is so much info please forgive me if I flounder around sometimes.

https://thelocalread.com/earthquake-h...

https://www.israel365news.com/365921/...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfL9H...

https://www.binghamtonhomepage.com/ne...

https://www.israel365news.com/366418/...

remember this? Is this actually the image of Charles storming the UN for climateChange lol? https://www.un.org/en/delegate/%E2%80...





https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/v...

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many...

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

e-mail; kam weld at ya who .com

God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer Matthew 6:9-13 Luke 11:2-4

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen





Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos