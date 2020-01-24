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The Reality of Angels Among Us
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20 views • January 24, 2020
KosherTorah School of Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok
The Bible says it. Most other religions concur.
We are not alone, not in the universe, and not even on our own planet.
As a race, and as individuals, we are being watched.
Every life form has an energetic version of itself in a higher dimension.
While we do not see it, and we are most often not aware of it,
It still sees us, and is very aware of what we are doing at any given instant.
These other beings, themselves serve as messengers of higher forces
that direct all life, here on Earth.
As messengers, in Hebrew we call them, Malakhim.
In English, we call them angels.
These beings are not what we think they are.
They are not like us.
They do not think like us, nor act like us.
Their morals and values are very different from our own.
And we are in no position to judge their behaviors,
nor can we do much to sway their influence over us.
This class reviews the Biblical, Rabbinic and Kabbalistic understanding
of Angels among us.
Who they are, what they want, and what they're doing.
It is certain that one of them is with you, right now.
Maybe we can learn something that will make it easier for you
to become aware of them, and maybe even to commune.
Interested in more?
You know what to do!
Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!
If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,
and in yourself.
It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.
Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!
This lesson is offered to you for free.
Please express your appreciation by making a donation here:
https://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Become a patron of the KosherTorah School. Keep up with our live weekly classes.
Don't miss a thing! Become a student of our KosherTorah School.
Here's how: http://www.koshertorah.com/classes101...
The Bible says it. Most other religions concur.
We are not alone, not in the universe, and not even on our own planet.
As a race, and as individuals, we are being watched.
Every life form has an energetic version of itself in a higher dimension.
While we do not see it, and we are most often not aware of it,
It still sees us, and is very aware of what we are doing at any given instant.
These other beings, themselves serve as messengers of higher forces
that direct all life, here on Earth.
As messengers, in Hebrew we call them, Malakhim.
In English, we call them angels.
These beings are not what we think they are.
They are not like us.
They do not think like us, nor act like us.
Their morals and values are very different from our own.
And we are in no position to judge their behaviors,
nor can we do much to sway their influence over us.
This class reviews the Biblical, Rabbinic and Kabbalistic understanding
of Angels among us.
Who they are, what they want, and what they're doing.
It is certain that one of them is with you, right now.
Maybe we can learn something that will make it easier for you
to become aware of them, and maybe even to commune.
Interested in more?
You know what to do!
Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!
If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,
and in yourself.
It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.
Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!
This lesson is offered to you for free.
Please express your appreciation by making a donation here:
https://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Become a patron of the KosherTorah School. Keep up with our live weekly classes.
Don't miss a thing! Become a student of our KosherTorah School.
Here's how: http://www.koshertorah.com/classes101...
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